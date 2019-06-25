

CTV News Edmonton





Edmonton Police Service school resource officers are partnering with the University of Alberta Faculty Of Nurses to raise awareness about the issue of youth vaping in schools.

“We’re seeing a dramatic increase in vaping among teens in junior high and high school, even pre-teens in elementary school are trying out their older siblings’ vapes,” Const. Joshua Maeda, the EPS School Resource Officer for M.E. LaZerte High School said in a news release. “It's very disruptive to the school environment, I’ve seen numerous students get caught and suspended for vaping in school, and this year I’ve seized close to 50 vaping devices with vape juice totalling over $1,500.”

A new study published in the British Medical Journal in June found a 74 per cent increase in vaping among teens aged 16-19 in Canada between 2017 and 2018, and Health Canada reports that 23 per cent of students in Grade 7 to 12 have tried an electronic cigarette.

“The main reason teens start to vape is because of the flavoured nicotine, which not only tastes good, but gives them a head rush that feels good,” Nancy Barnes, registered nurse lecturer with the U of A said. “But the effects of nicotine and vaping are toxic to a developing brain and body, so we have to take action before the nicotine addiction kicks in.”

Police say most teens buy vaping products illegally from vape or convenience stores, even though it is illegal for these stores to sell tobacco or nicotine products to minors. Over the summer, officers will visit shops to make sure they’re complying with the law.

In the fall, school resource officers and nursing students will be working with students to educate them on the risks of vaping.

“Kids are vulnerable because of peer pressure and lack of knowledge, but if we get the right information out to the community, we can keep these kids on the right path and avoid future addictions,” Const. Maeda said.

Police say one vaping pod can have the same amount of nicotine as a package of cigarettes.