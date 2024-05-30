Police seek witnesses, video in northwest Edmonton shooting death

The man found dead in northwest Edmonton early Monday morning was shot.

The victim, 37-year-old Jordan Belhumeur, died in hospital after police found him in the area of 127 Avenue and 118 Street at around 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to a weapons complaint.

His autopsy determined he died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about the death of surveillance video is asked to call Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.