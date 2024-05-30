EDMONTON
Police seek witnesses, video in northwest Edmonton shooting death

Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Edmonton Police Service vehicle.
The man found dead in northwest Edmonton early Monday morning was shot.

The victim, 37-year-old Jordan Belhumeur, died in hospital after police found him in the area of 127 Avenue and 118 Street at around 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to a weapons complaint.

His autopsy determined he died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about the death of surveillance video is asked to call Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.

