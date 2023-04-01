Vehicle from drive-by shooting that sent 'stray rounds' into northside businesses sought

Charges have been laid in connection to a northwest Edmonton drive-by shooting that spanned up to 12 blocks Friday, with police searching for another vehicle of interest.

Around 4:35 p.m., officers responded to reports that occupants inside two vehicles were shooting at each other, with "multiple rounds of gunfire" exchanged as they drove on 97 Street between 125 and 137 avenues.

"It has since been confirmed that several businesses in the area were struck by stray rounds from the shooting," police said in an update Saturday. "The shooting is not believed to be random."

Two occupants inside one vehicle were taken into custody, one of whom — a 30-year-old man — was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, EPS added. No other injuries have been reported.

Investigators say a firearm was recovered from the vehicle, and the other occupant, a 23-year-old man, faces "multiple" firearms-related charges.

A photo and description of the other car police believe was involved in the drive-by shooting was released Saturday evening. Police are seeking a black Hyundai Sonata with a license plate ending with the digits 073.

The vehicle police say is connected to the Friday drive-by shooting in northwest Edmonton (Source: EPS)>

'THIS IS WHERE IT CAME THROUGH THE WALL'

CTV News Edmonton spoke with some area businesses who were shocked to see bullets piercing their storefronts.

Zaki showed where a bullet came into the Wayback Burgers Greisbach location's bathroom.

"This is where it came through the wall," he said. "It was unbelievable…It was a pretty scary feeling"

Zaki shows the bullet hole left after a drive-by shooting near Wayback Burgers in northwest Edmonton (CTV News Edmonton/Galen McDougall).

"There was just some shootings down the road there, and then all we saw was a huge bang come through our wall," Zaki added. "I went and checked it out in the bathroom, and the tile was everywhere."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.