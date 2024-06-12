Vehicle rear-ended into oncoming traffic in fatal Leduc County crash: RCMP
One man was killed and two other people were injured in a crash at Highway 625 and Range Road 232 in Leduc County on Wednesday.
According to investigators, a westbound car was stopped at the intersection waiting to turn south when it was rear-ended by a truck, causing it to enter the eastbound lane where it was struck by a van.
The 43-year-old local man driving the car died.
The 18-year-old man from Lethbridge driving the truck was hospitalized with injuries that were described as not life threatening, as was the 66-year-old man from Edmonton who was driving the van.
Highway 625 was impassable from Range Road 233 to Highway 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. that day.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING New details about sexual assault case against billionaire Frank Stronach
Sexual assault charges laid against Canadian businessman Frank Stronach involve three women who police allege were victimized in 1980, 1986, and 2023, according to documents recently filed in a Brampton court.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, making 'good progress' against cancer and is set for first public appearance in months
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is making 'good progress' in her recovery from cancer and will make her first public appearance in months at the King’s official birthday celebration on Saturday.
'It's a death sentence': Local Toronto grocery store told it can no longer serve coffee
A cup of coffee is keeping a small business in Toronto alive – but it could also be a death sentence.
Flesh-eating animal tranquilizers showing up in growing proportion of Toronto street drugs
Those watching Toronto’s drug supply say animal tranquilizers which cause flesh-eating wounds are turning up in street drugs with concerning frequency.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship clues are all there, you just need to know where to look
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not talking about their current relationship, but they have already said plenty.
DEVELOPING Thunderstorms, rain, heat wave forecast as crews sprint to return power after tornado warnings
CTVNews.ca is following several weather advisories across Canada. Follow along for updates.
An 'unreal' flamingo image won an AI award. The only catch? It's a real photograph
As AI-generated images have begun creeping into art and photography contests over the past two years, sometimes fooling jurors and provoking anxiety and anger among artists, the photographer Miles Astray decided it was time to turn the tides.
WATCH Mortgage delinquency rates in Ontario exceed $1B. Should we be concerned?
New data from Equifax Canada indicates that missed mortgage payments in Ontario are higher than ever before, with an economist warning the numbers seen in the province are 'notably above those observed' pre-pandemic.
'The taps will run dry': Calgary mayor issues bleak warning as city reaches threshold
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is facing an "urgent crisis" as work continues to repair a water main break last week that triggered city-wide water restrictions.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'The taps will run dry': Calgary mayor issues bleak warning as city reaches threshold
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is facing an "urgent crisis" as work continues to repair a water main break last week that triggered city-wide water restrictions.
-
'Hill he's prepared to die on': Second undercover officer at Coutts conspiracy trial
A second RCMP officer who went undercover as a supporter at the 2022 blockade in Coutts, Alta., has testified that one of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder said all police officers at the blockade "should be hung."
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Calgary to see warm Friday with potential for severe weather later in the day
There is a reason the phrase "the perfect storm" was coined, and Friday will be a boom or bust day to prove it.
Lethbridge
-
Westbound Whoop-Up Drive expected to be a slow go Friday due to patching work
Lethbridge commuters who use Whoop-Up Drive may want to switch up their routes Friday morning.
-
Water levels in southern Alberta reservoirs creep towards normal
Southern Alberta reservoirs are filling up as the spring melt comes to an end.
-
Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services finding new methods to conserve water
Water is an indispensable tool for fighting fires, but lower-than-normal water levels have inspired Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) to find ways to save on water usage.
Saskatoon
-
'He killed her': Sask. Judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
-
Sask. company fined $60K for illegally importing taxidermy mounts including baboons, giraffe, hippo
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $60,000 for illegally importing and possessing taxidermized animals that are considered protected wildlife, such as baboons, a giraffe and hippo.
-
The Saskatoon driver charged in a fatal crash this week was granted bail
A Saskatoon man charged in connection to a fatal crash in the Kelsey Woodlawn area was granted bail on Thursday.
Regina
-
'He killed her': Sask. Judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
-
Sask. company fined $60K for illegally importing taxidermy mounts including baboons, giraffe, hippo
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $60,000 for illegally importing and possessing taxidermized animals that are considered protected wildlife, such as baboons, a giraffe and hippo.
-
Sask. speaker calls meeting to consider investigation into allegations he made
Saskatchewan Speaker Randy Weekes has called a meeting for Monday that will look into a request from the NDP asking for more clear answers involving alleged harassment from Sask. Party members.
Vancouver
-
Richmond RCMP seek witnesses after man attacked, robbed by masked gang
Mounties in Richmond, B.C., are urging witnesses to come forward after a man was reportedly attacked and robbed by a group of up to eight masked assailants.
-
Should Vancouver's upscale Shaughnessy neighbourhood densify? Council discusses proposed changes
New local and provincial rules are pushing for more housing density in Vancouver, including in the city's upscale Shaughnessy neighbourhood.
-
Crane 'repeatedly left' hanging over Vancouver home caused 'considerable anxiety,' lawsuit claims
A Vancouver couple suffered “considerable anxiety” after a crane at a neighbouring construction site was repeatedly left dangling over their property, according to a lawsuit they filed against the developer.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. may join court challenge of federal equalization payments, Eby says
British Columbia Premier David Eby has found an ally in his claims of unequal funding from the federal government: Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Richmond RCMP seek witnesses after man attacked, robbed by masked gang
Mounties in Richmond, B.C., are urging witnesses to come forward after a man was reportedly attacked and robbed by a group of up to eight masked assailants.
-
Crane 'repeatedly left' hanging over Vancouver home caused 'considerable anxiety,' lawsuit claims
A Vancouver couple suffered “considerable anxiety” after a crane at a neighbouring construction site was repeatedly left dangling over their property, according to a lawsuit they filed against the developer.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING New details about sexual assault case against billionaire Frank Stronach
Sexual assault charges laid against Canadian businessman Frank Stronach involve three women who police allege were victimized in 1980, 1986, and 2023, according to documents recently filed in a Brampton court.
-
'A thief will think twice': Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
-
Flesh-eating animal tranquilizers showing up in growing proportion of Toronto street drugs
Those watching Toronto’s drug supply say animal tranquilizers which cause flesh-eating wounds are turning up in street drugs with concerning frequency.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat wave set to hit Quebec next week
After a relatively temperate week in Montreal and across Quebec, it's about to get sticky, sweaty and become a swear-word-inducing hot mess next week.
-
Quebec man seriously injured after being run over by his own vehicle
A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries after being run over by his own vehicle in Saint-Georges, Beauce, about 100 kilometres south of Quebec City.
-
Nearly 200 fines issued to Montreal drivers parking in spots reserved for people with disabilities
Montreal parking authorities issued dozens of tickets earlier this month for drivers using spots reserved for people with reduced mobility.
Atlantic
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued in New Brunswick, rainy start to the weekend
The northwest of New Brunswick will get into some afternoon sunny breaks Friday. As the sun shines through, warmth and humidity builds, creating a buoyant atmosphere favourable for thunderstorms.
-
'I'm going to be rich': Glace Bay, N.S., man wins $1M Maxmillions prize
A Glace Bay, N.S., man is $1 million richer after his numbers were selected in the May 28 Lotto Max draw.
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, making 'good progress' against cancer and is set for first public appearance in months
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is making 'good progress' in her recovery from cancer and will make her first public appearance in months at the King’s official birthday celebration on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in fatal stabbing: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Central Park area earlier this week.
-
RCMP won't be able to talk to bus driver in deadly Carberry crash
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
Which streets will be shut down for Sunday’s Manitoba Marathon
Runners are set to pound the pavement Sunday for the annual Manitoba Marathon.
Ottawa
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Woodroffe Avenue homicide
A 25-year-old Ottawa man is facing a murder charge in connection with a woman's death in west Ottawa.
-
Orleans house struck by lightning leaving hole in roof: 'We felt mostly shocked'
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orleans.
-
Chick-Fil-A to open location in Ottawa this fall
A giant billboard appeared in the Rideau Centre food court on Friday, saying a Chick-Fil-A will be opening in the fall of 2024.
Northern Ontario
-
Two charged with theft after North Bay police ‘bait’ them with unattended bike
Two people in North Bay have been charged after city police intentionally left a bicycle unattended and waited to see if anyone would try and steal it.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Thunderstorms, rain, heat wave forecast as crews sprint to return power after tornado warnings
CTVNews.ca is following several weather advisories across Canada. Follow along for updates.
-
Tribunal rejects northern Ont. woman’s complaint that masking rules violated her human rights
A Timmins-area woman who was refused access to a medical appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic because she refused to wear a mask has lost her human rights complaint.
Barrie
-
Hydro crews dispatched as thousands still without power
Severe storm knocked down trees onto power lines across central Ontario Thursday.
-
Two drivers handed impaired driving related offences in Dufferin County
Dufferin OPP have charged two drivers in two days with impaired driving-related offences.
-
Orillia police busted two senior men on impaired driving charges
Speed enforcement and R.I.D.E. checks nabbed two drivers Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
'I burst into tears': Stratford widow asks thief to return late husband's ashes after break-in
A Stratford widow says she’s heartbroken after she says her late husband’s ashes went missing after a break-in.
-
Community comes together to search for missing Princeton man
The search continues for a man from Princeton, Ont. who was last seen on Saturday.
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
London
-
Three people hurt in Middlesex County house fire
A structure fire in Middlesex Centre has closed down a section of Carriage Road. According to OPP Carriage Road is closed between Sharon Drive and Westminster Drive.
-
One person sent to hospital after fire in northwest London
Damage is estimated around $100,000 after a fire at a townhouse in London Thursday night. Crews were called to the scene on Chapman Court around 10:15 p.m.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating Sean Robertson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.
Windsor
-
Bingo! Essex man wins $100,000 with scratch ticket
An Essex man is celebrating winning $100,000 with a scratch ticket.
-
Mom arrested in abduction of 8-year-old son
Windsor police have charged a 40-year-old woman in connection with the abduction of her 8-year-old son.
-
Spits open new OHL season against Sarnia
The Windsor Spitfires will host Kitchener in the home opener of the 2024/25 season on Sept. 28. Just ahead of Windsor's first game at the WFCU Centre, the Spits will visit Sarnia for the Sting home opener on Sept. 27.