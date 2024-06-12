Vehicle rear-ended into oncoming traffic in fatal Leduc County crash: RCMP

One man was killed and two other people were injured in a crash at Highway 625 and Range Road 232 in Leduc County on Wednesday.

According to investigators, a westbound car was stopped at the intersection waiting to turn south when it was rear-ended by a truck, causing it to enter the eastbound lane where it was struck by a van.

The 43-year-old local man driving the car died.

The 18-year-old man from Lethbridge driving the truck was hospitalized with injuries that were described as not life threatening, as was the 66-year-old man from Edmonton who was driving the van.

Highway 625 was impassable from Range Road 233 to Highway 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. that day.