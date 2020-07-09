EDMONTON -- A number of vehicles were vandalized overnight with racist and anti-Semitic messaging in a southwest Edmonton neighbourhood.

The vehicles had the n-word, swastikas and swear words spray-painted in Chappelle late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Samuel Bikwa, a Black man, drove by Thursday morning and said he was hurt to see the racist vandalism.

"This is gonna affect a young Black child walking by and seeing and it's like there's this hate towards him," Bikwa told CTV News Edmonton.

"Everyone wants to be treated with respect. No one wants to be mistreated based on their skin colour, the way they look…no one wants to be discriminated upon."

CTV News reached out to the Edmonton Police Service to see whether the vandalism is being investigated.