A man directed traffic after the lights went out at a northwest Edmonton intersection, and the woman who caught it all on video says his actions are heroic.

Shelly Amedi was driving to work Wednesday morning when she saw a guy directing traffic at the intersection of 118 Avenue and 124 Street.

She got out of her vehicle, videotaped it and posted it on Facebook.

"It was genuine kindness, such raw humanity," Amedi told CTV News Edmonton. "'Wow, there's this gentleman doing this act of kindness solely for the reason of ensuring that everyone gets home safely or quickly.'"

Amedi said she has seen the man in the neighbourhood but does not know his name.