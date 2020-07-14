EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have identified the victim of a suspicious death in the downtown area Monday night.

Matthew Jordan Gladue, 36, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries in an alley between 103 and 104 Street, north of 112 Avenue, just before 7 p.m., EPS said.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The EPS Homicide Section took over the investigation and identified the victim through his fingerprints.

Investigators released his identity in an effort to learn more information about the events surrounding his death.

"We are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Mr. Gladue on the morning or afternoon of July 13, 2020," said Acting Staff Sgt. Jared Buhler.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information about Gladue's death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.