WARNING: This story contains graphic video and details

A video on social media shows two boys brutally killing a coyote north of Grande Prairie.

The graphic video shows a boy putting a dead coyote in the back of a snowmobile. It’s unclear how that coyote was killed. Later, the same boy is seen holding a second coyote by its legs and hitting its head against the back of the snowmobile.

He then puts it on the snow and starts kicking its head, but the coyote stayed alive and tried to run away.

“F***er ain’t dead!” said the boy shooting the video. “Oh s**t, he’s running, so get him!”

The first boy got a hold of the coyote again, and the video ended.

The video caption said the incident happened in Sexsmith.

RCMP are investigating, along with Fish and Wildlife, a video “depicting the inhumane death of a wild animal.”

Fish and Wildlife believes it has identified the individuals involved, but did not say if they will be charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.