Graphic warning: Man accused of killing girl in Edmonton home pleads not guilty
GRAPHIC WARNING: This article contains details readers may find disturbing.
A murder trial has heard how a woman was about to kiss her young daughter good night when a friend with a pair of scissors entered the girl's room and attacked.
David Moss has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the May 2020 killing of seven-year-old Bella Rose Desrosiers. He is seeking a ruling that he is not criminally responsible, Crown lawyer Shivani Naidu-Barrett told the judge-alone trial Monday.
Bella's mother, Melissa Desrosiers, tried to defend her daughter, but Moss pushed her away, Naidu-Barrett read from an agreed statement of facts. Moss, who had been seen hours earlier by police and a mental-health worker, was staying at the Desrosiers home.
"Approximately a year prior to the offence date, Mr. Moss and Ms. Desrosiers began a friendship after Ms. Desrosiers attended the tattoo shop that Mr. Moss owned with his wife," said Naidu-Barrett as Moss, 36, stood in an orange jumpsuit in Edmonton's Court of Queen's Bench.
"Ms. Desrosiers' husband committed suicide in their home. Mr. Moss had provided Ms. Desrosiers a memorial tattoo to commemorate her husband's death, free of charge."
Naidu-Barrett told the court that Bella's mother and Moss grew up in small neighbouring Alberta towns. Although they knew of each other and had mutual friends, they were not friends at the time.
Naidu-Barrett told court that a year later, Desrosiers was at Moss's home and became concerned he was suicidal. She invited him to come to her place.
That evening, Desrosiers picked up Bella and her younger sister from their aunt's home and arrived at her southeast Edmonton house with Moss.
While Moss took a shower and a nap in the guest bedroom, Desrosiers took her daughters to their bedroom to put them to sleep. Their aunt was to babysit them while they slept, so Desrosiers could take Moss to the hospital.
GRAPHIC WARNING: The following details may disturb some readers.
Court heard that Desrosiers was about to kiss Bella good night in the room she shared with her sister when Moss, wearing only shorts, appeared in the doorway. He was holding a pair of scissors he had retrieved from a kitchen drawer.
Naidu-Barrett said Moss pushed Desrosiers aside and began slashing Bella in her neck with the 20-centimetre blade. Desrosiers tried to fight Moss as she told her other daughter to run to the bathroom and lock herself inside.
"While Ms. Desrosiers has attempted unsuccessfully to fight Mr. Moss off, Mr. Moss continued to cut Bella's neck to the point of almost decapitating her," Naidu-Barrett said.
When police officers arrived, they found Bella in a puddle of blood by the main entrance of the home, the lawyer said.
Moss, his hands and feet bloodied, was sitting on the couch.
After the attack, Desrosiers threw the scissors out the window, Naidu-Barrett told court.
While on his way to police headquarters, Moss did not say anything and appeared at some times to be asleep, the prosecutor said.
"In response to being asked if he had any injuries, he said, 'My fingers are cut.' When asked how they got cut, he said, 'It was a murder.'"
He also made unsolicited comments to police later that night which included him saying he liked what he did.
"Mr. Moss acknowledged that the above statements were voluntary," Naidu-Barrett told court.
A urine sample a few days after Bella's death found Moss had cannabis in his system.
The trial is to continue on Wednesday when it's expected the defence will make its opening statement.
Lawyers say multiple civilians, experts and Bella's mother are to testify during the trial, which is scheduled for 15 days.
Moss is to testify at the end of this week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2022.
___
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
British PM Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support in his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future.
Driver accused of hitting 4 people at residential school memorial march in B.C. turns himself in: RCMP
A driver accused of hitting four people walking in a residential school march in Mission, B.C., over the weekend has turned himself in, local Mounties say.
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in U.S. Capitol riot
The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, authorities said Monday.
Prayer service, vigil to honour Muslim family on anniversary of London attack
Holding flowers and reciting verses of the Qur'an, members of the Muslim community in London, Ont., gathered for a prayer service Monday to remember four members of a family killed in what prosecutors have called a hate-motivated attack.
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex share photo of daughter Lilibet for first birthday
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their daughter Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday.
China's actions toward Canadian planes 'provocative and irresponsible': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the actions of Chinese pilots toward Canadian planes taking part in a United Nations mission were irresponsible and provocative.
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Calgary
-
Crisis mode: Expert says more renters are panicked as the market heats up even more
With the average vacancy rate for a single detached home in Calgary dropping and the average rental rate going up this month, renters are having an even tougher time finding a home for their families.
-
Ambulance response time to fatal dog mauling about 30 minutes: AHS
It took about 30 minutes for an ambulance to respond to a fatal dog attack in northwest Calgary over the weekend due to a high number of calls at the time, officials said on Monday.
-
6-year-old Calgary Zoo gorilla Kimani diagnosed with liver cancer
A member of the Calgary Zoo's gorilla troop is being treated for an advanced form of liver cancer, officials announced in a social media post on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 levels in 'low range' based on wastewater samples
The evidence of COVID-19 was down in Saskatoon's wastewater.
-
Sask. man wins $1 million in lottery for the 2nd time
A Dalmeny, Sask. man is celebrating his second $1 million win in less than five years.
-
Saskatoon gas prices reach new record-high of $2.06 a litre
Gas prices in Saskatoon increased to $2.06 a litre on Monday.
Regina
-
Gas prices reach $2.06 per litre at some Regina gas stations
Another historic moment for gas prices in Regina on Monday, as some stations have climbed to $2.06 for regular unleaded fuel.
-
Multi-province drug bust leads to 70 charges laid: Sask. RCMP
RCMP have laid 70 charges in relation to a significant drug bust that involved multiple provinces including Saskatchewan, according to a news release.
-
Wascana Lake death 'appears accidental': Regina police
After an investigation, the June 3rd death of a 46-year-old man at Wascana Lake has been ruled “accidental.”
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer slipped by Truro police in nine-minute journey on Day 2 of rampage
A mass killer in a replica police vehicle was able to drive undetected through the largest Nova Scotia town in the vicinity of his murders, slipping by local constables who had received descriptions of the fake car over an hour earlier.
-
Driver charged with murder after man struck and killed by pickup truck in Pictou
A man has been charged with murder after another man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Pictou N.S.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Dartmouth man wanted on assault charges
The RCMP is looking for a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault in Lower Sackville, N.S., over a year ago.
Toronto
-
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
-
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
-
Threats against schools, incidents involving replica firearms will be taken seriously: York police
York police are urging parents to speak with their teens about the seriousness of making threats against schools and other youth following a recent rash of incidents.
Montreal
-
'Inconsolable': Paramedics blow whistle after body abandoned at Quebec hospital for 2 hours
A Quebec paramedics' union is sounding the alarm after a deceased patient was left in an ambulance entrance for over two hours in the heat.
-
English school board in Montreal launches legal challenge to Quebec French-language law
The province's controversial French-language reform law already has its first legal challenge less than two weeks after it was passed in the Quebec legislature.
-
Over 500 Quebecers vaccinated against monkeypox so far: health officials
As monkeypox cases rise, just over 500 Quebecers have been vaccinated against the virus, according to public health officials.
Ottawa
-
Inquest into Ottawa Valley triple-murder hears from victims' family members
A coroner's inquest into the murders of three Ottawa Valley women is underway in Pembroke.
-
Ontario woman who died hiking in Grand Canyon described as enthusiastic adventurer
Weeks before her 42nd birthday, her marriage to the man of her dreams, and the start of a new life in Belize, Melanie Goodine went in search of one more adventure; a 32-kilometre hike from the ridge of the Grand Canyon to the Colorado River below and back.
-
Ottawa family doctors say burnout is real and some are leaving their practices
After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, some family doctors in Ottawa say they're burnt out and their practices are in jeopardy.
Kitchener
-
Ontario farm pleads guilty to worker's death, first COVID-19 case prosecuted under provincial safety laws
Scotlynn Farms, based in Vittoria, Ont., has pleaded guilty in the COVID-19 death of one of its workers. It's the first COVID-19 prosecution of an employer under the occupational health and safety laws in the province.
-
Jury deliberations begin in trial of Kee brothers in Guelph
Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee.
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Chris Bartolucci, Sudbury’s ‘most successful high school coach,’ dies at 68
Chris Bartolucci of Sudbury, a long-time football coach at both the high school and Joe MacDonald Youth Football League levels, passed away June 4 at age 68.
-
Bodies of two missing ATV riders found
The bodies of two people in their 70s were found in the Batchawana River after going missing on their ATV on Friday, police say.
-
Storm leaves a trail of damaged trees and trailers near the Sault
As the Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority issues a flood outlook statement for the region, a local campground is still cleaning up after a violent wind storm moved through the area last Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman dies while skydiving over the weekend: RCMP
RCMP in Gimli, Man. is investigating after a 53-year-old woman from Winnipeg died while skydiving on Saturday.
-
Gas over $2 a litre in Winnipeg as new poll finds demand for food banks rising due to inflation
Fuel prices broke the $2 per litre mark at some Winnipeg gas stations Monday, on the same day a new poll found many people are struggling to buy food amid rising inflation.
-
Search in Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba identifies 190 anomalies in the ground
A search in Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba has identified 190 anomalies in the ground. Work now continues to determine whether these may be unmarked graves of residential school students.
Vancouver
-
1st case of monkeypox detected in B.C., local Centre for Disease Control confirms
A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in B.C., the province's Centre for Disease Control confirmed in a statement Monday.
-
Vancouver man was fatally stabbed by his own brother, police allege
Police say a man who died in a stabbing over the weekend in East Vancouver was allegedly killed by his own brother.
-
Trial underway for man facing charges in cyberbullying case involving B.C. teen
The jury trial of a man facing charges in a cyberbullying case involving a Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen who died by suicide is now underway.
Vancouver Island
-
Gas price hits new record high on Vancouver Island
Gasoline prices on Vancouver Island set a new record on Monday, topping 234.9 cents per litre near Victoria.
-
Firefighters douse car fire on Pat Bay Highway in Saanich
Southbound traffic on the Patricia Bay Highway in Saanich, B.C., was slowed on Monday afternoon due to a vehicle fire.
-
Hanging flower baskets return to Victoria for 85th year
Over the next few weeks, some 1,350 flower baskets will be hung across the city.