EDMONTON -- AMA employees made their way to Edmonton's Food Bank this morning to volunteer their time making food hampers for families in need.

Part of their "AMA Cares" initiative, the organization has sent out over 100 employees to volunteer in communities all across Alberta.

Of those, 10 employees went to volunteer at Edmonton's Food Bank today.

Normally AMA would send up to 25 or 50 volunteers, but because of COVID-19 protocols the food bank is forced to accept lower numbers.

Social distancing and safety protocols have made operations difficult for the Food Bank, but the group finds ways to persevere.

“It’s been very interesting. There’s been some tears, there’s been a lot of sweating but it’s been working out,” explained Tamisan Bencz-Knight, a spokesperson for Edmonton's Food Bank.

And the need for help at Edmonton's Food Bank is critical right now.

The food bank says they helped over 25,000 people in the month of March, which is an 18 per cent increase over the same month last year.

But AMA’s Jeff Kasbrick says these difficult times are exactly when volunteering is so important.

“It really will be our endearing sense of community that will get us through this. And what great expression of community and helping those that are perhaps most vulnerable during this period of time, and volunteering our time,” said Kasbrick.