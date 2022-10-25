Wanted man facing 1st-degree murder charge in missing Wetaskiwin man's death
Two people, one of whom is still at large, have been charged in the death of a missing Wetaskiwin man.
Police say Brian Michael Dupe's remains were found in a rural area west of Alder Flats on Oct. 22, two days after a missing persons report had been filed with RCMP and eight days after the 63-year-old had last been seen.
Brian Michael Dupe, 63, from Wetaskiwin, was last seen Oct. 14, 2022, and reported missing on Oct. 16, 2022. His remains were found in a rural area west of Alder Flats on Oct. 22, police say.
Charges against one person, a male whose age investigators did not release, are pending.
Police have obtained a warrant for a second person, 27-year-old Cashtin Lee Joseph, for first-degree murder.
Investigators have asked anyone with information about his location to contact RCMP. He was last seen in Wetaskiwin on Oct. 24 driving a blue 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with Alberta licence plate BYK-4577.
He could be armed and is considered dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911, police said.
