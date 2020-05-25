EDMONTON -- Edmonton hit the 20s on Sunday and should be in similar territory on thermometers this afternoon.

However, there's a bit of a cool-down coming for Tue/Wed.

We'll get some increasing cloud this afternoon with a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm in the area this evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will be more likely across northern Alberta this afternoon and over areas north of Edmonton this evening.

Showers are also possible in the Edmonton region early Tuesday.

The best chance for that morning precipitation will be in areas from Red Deer north to Edmonton.

Gusty wind and a high in the mid to upper teens will make for a cooler day tomorrow.

Temperatures look set to rebound back into the 20s for Friday and the coming weekend.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Light wind this morning. Becoming NW 20 this afternoon.

High: 22

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower this evening.

9pm: 16

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Wind: NW 15-30 with gusts to 50 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 16

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21