EDMONTON -- The Ice Castles at William Hawrelak Park are closing early this year due to the recent warm temperatures.

The winter attraction was scheduled to stay open until Saturday but spring-like temperatures are melting the sculptures.

The Ice Castles opened on Jan. 3 and saw thousands of visitors this year, the company said in a written release.

"Although the weather forced us to close before we planned to, it was still a wonderful season here in Edmonton," said Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis. "We were able to create something beautiful that put smiles on thousands of faces this winter."

There are five other Ice Castles in Utah, Colorado, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Minnesota.