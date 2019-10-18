The mild streak continues as we head into the back half of October.

Temperatures should climb into double-digits again today with a "Mix of sun and cloud" in the Edmonton region.

We'll cool slightly this weekend as afternoon highs settle into the 7 to 10 degree range for Sat/Sun/Mon/Tue.

Further north, we have some showers in the forecast for the Peace Country today.

That'll probably flip over to some wet flurries tonight.

Areas from Grande Prairie to Fort McMurray have a chance of flurries Saturday morning.

AND...as the cooler air presses in from the north, that precipitation will push southward.

COULD we get some wet flurries in the Edmonton area Saturday night?

Sure, it's POSSIBLE. But, it doesn't really look LIKELY.

AND...any precipitation in the area will be pretty spotty and not amount to much.

This type of precip risk is a much bigger concern for farmers trying to get the crop off than for city folks who won't really be affected much.

Cloudy start to Sunday and then some clearing in the afternoon for most areas.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 12

Evening – Mainly clear.

9pm: 4

Saturday – Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Clouding over in the evening.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 9

Sunday – Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Monday – Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 10

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 9