It'll be another chilly day in Edmonton and across much of Central and North-Central Alberta.

We have a few flurries in areas south and east of the city early this morning and some of that action might push through Edmonton before the morning is over.

Otherwise, just cloudy and cool today with a high near 5 degrees.

Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will slide to the -2 to -5 range Tuesday morning.

BUT...we'll warm up to a high near 10 degrees with some sun on Tuesday.

Sunny again Wednesday and Afternoon Highs remain in the 10 degree range right through to the weekend.

It gets even warmer over the weekend and into early next week as temperatures climb into the 10 to 15 degree range.

So...a cool end to September. But, the start of October is shaping up fairly "average".

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few flurries this morning.

High: 5

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 1

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 9

Wednesday - Mainy sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 11

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 10