Warning issued after multiple cougar sightings in Leduc

Leduc RCMP is issuing a warning after multiple cougar-sightings within city limits.

A cougar was first sighted in the wooded area behind the skatepark around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A second sighting was reported an hour later in the area of 50 Street and 57 Avenue near Telford Lake.

On Wednesday, Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services said it was investigating another unconfirmed cougar sighting.

"True cougar sightings are relatively low in number as they are elusive and generally not found within heavily populated areas," the agency said in a Wednesday press release. "It’s worth noting that cougars are often confused with other animals, and many sightings reported to wildlife agencies are found to be coyotes, bobcats, yellow dogs or even house cats.

RCMP say they're unsure if the sightings were of the same animal and are warning the public to be on alert.

"At this time we're just asking anyone in the community to be aware of their surroundings. Although sightings of cougars in the city [are] rare, it is important for them to take safety precautions," said RCMP Const. Cheri-Lee Smith on Wednesday.

"We ourselves didn't encounter this animal. My hope is that it will go out into maybe its own area and stay away from the community."

Police have issued the following tips for how to deal with a cougar:

Travel in a group in wooded areas.

If you see a cougar, do not run or turn your back.

If the cougar appears to be unaware of your presence, gather children and pets in close, slowly and cautiously back away and leave the area.

If a cougar is hissing and snarling or staring intently and tracking your movements, do not run, and do not play dead. Make yourself look big and speak loudly.

If the cougar makes contact, fight back and don’t give up. Use all means at your disposal.

Police are also reminding the public not to feed any kind of wildlife to help prevent predators from coming into cities.

"Cougars are efficient predators that feed largely on deer and small mammals," a news release issued on Tuesday said.

"Urban deer that get food from unnatural sources tend to become slower and more docile, making them easier prey for cougars and other predators. Cougars may be more likely to enter human-use areas if the deer there are easier to catch."

Anyone who spots the cougar or other wildlife that might be a public safety concern should contact police and the 24-hour Report a Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.