Watch: Moose spotted in downtown Edmonton

A moose was seen "running wildly" near Ice District early Monday morning.

The video at the top of this article shows a moose trotting toward Rogers Place in the middle of an empty road.

"Pedestrians were scared and running away from it," the man who shot the video told CTV News Edmonton.

The video was taken around 6 a.m.

The moose was seen as early as 5 a.m. southbound on 109 Street and on 9620 103A Ave., a spokesperson with the ministry of public safety and emergency services said. The last report, just before 6 a.m., said the moose was heading south toward the river.

"It is expected that the moose found its way into the river valley—based on the time of the day, proximity to the river valley and direction of the moose’s travel," Sheena Campbell said.

