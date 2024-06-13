Watch: Oilers alumni Kevin Lowe on 0-2 deficit heading into Game 3

EDMONTON
    As the Edmonton Oilers chase the Stanley Cup, alumni Kevin Lowe says it's "fantastic" to see "Edmonton's name where it deserves to be."

    He spoke Thursday morning ahead of Game 3 of the final series, which Edmonton heads into with a two-game deficit.

    Speaking from his own experience – Lowe was on six championship-winning teams, five of which were the Oilers, and wore many hats within the Edmonton club after he left the ice – he said there was one thing that could change the tide in Game 3.

    Watch his interview with CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha above.

    The puck drops at 6 p.m. MT. although Ice District is hosting a number of pre-game activities. 

