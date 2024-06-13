Watch: Oilers alumni Kevin Lowe on 0-2 deficit heading into Game 3

As the Edmonton Oilers chase the Stanley Cup, alumni Kevin Lowe says it's "fantastic" to see "Edmonton's name where it deserves to be."

He spoke Thursday morning ahead of Game 3 of the final series, which Edmonton heads into with a two-game deficit.

Speaking from his own experience – Lowe was on six championship-winning teams, five of which were the Oilers, and wore many hats within the Edmonton club after he left the ice – he said there was one thing that could change the tide in Game 3.

Watch his interview with CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha above.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. MT. although Ice District is hosting a number of pre-game activities.