    • Shania Twain, Our Lady Peace to play free concerts in Edmonton ahead of upcoming Oilers games

    FILE - Shania Twain performs during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Jon Bon Jovi on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. Dua Lipa, Sza and Shania Twain lead female charge at this year's Glastonbury festival in June. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) FILE - Shania Twain performs during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Jon Bon Jovi on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. Dua Lipa, Sza and Shania Twain lead female charge at this year's Glastonbury festival in June. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
    Shania Twain and Our Lady Peace will give free concerts in Edmonton this week in celebration of the Oilers' Stanley Cup run.

    The concerts will happen at Ice District before the team's upcoming games at Rogers Place.

    Our Lady Peace will perform on Thursday before Game 3 and Shania Twain will play Saturday ahead of Game 4.

    Both concerts will start at 4 p.m. and will take place at the Scotiabank Fan Park outside Rogers Place.

    The concerts are free and no ticket is required to attend.

    Portions of each concert will also be featured in coverage of the televised broadcasts of the game, which begins at 6 p.m. MT. 

