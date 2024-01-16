EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Water main breaks at West Edmonton Mall

    The parkade entrance below Simons in West Edmonton Mall was taped off on Jan. 16, 2024, after a water main break. (CTV News Edmonton / Evan Klippenstein) The parkade entrance below Simons in West Edmonton Mall was taped off on Jan. 16, 2024, after a water main break. (CTV News Edmonton / Evan Klippenstein)
    Water was shut off to part of West Edmonton Mall early Tuesday morning because of a water main break.

    The break happened near the Simons store.

    It was reported around 4:15 a.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

    Water to that part of the mall was shut off and the parkade entrance below the department store was taped off as of 5 a.m.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein 

