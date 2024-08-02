EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Water quality advisory issued for beach in Pigeon Lake

    Zeiner Beach, Pigeon Lake
    Share

    Alberta Health Services is asking people not to swim at Pigeon Lake's Zeiner Park Beach due to "elevated levels of fecal bacteria."

    Ingesting water could cause gastrointestinal illness and coming into contact with it could result in skin, ear or eye infections.

    The advisory is in effect until further notice, AHS said.

    Earlier this week, AHS said blue-green algae was also found in Pigeon Lake.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News