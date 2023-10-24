Wayne Gretzky Drive reopens after crash, 118 Avenue still closed

Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in north-central Edmonton early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:40 a.m., an eastbound Dodge Ram on 118 Avenue entered the intersection of Wayne Gretzky Drive "against a red light at a very high rate of speed," police told CTV News Edmonton.

It crashed into a Toyota Tacoma that was heading south on a green light.

Two people in the Ram and one person in the Tacoma were hospitalized.

The driver of the Toyota sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said in the afternoon. The driver of the Dodge suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, and his passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on the scene, neither truck had been removed from where they came to a stop against a light post. One truck had caught fire.

The intersection of southbound Wayne Gretzky Drive and 118 Avenue was closed for a few hours while police investigated the crash.

Wayne Gretzky Drive reopened just before 11 a.m., but 118 Avenue eastbound and westbound remained closed at the intersection as crews worked to repair or replace a light standard, Edmonton police said.

The closure could last up to 12 hours.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein