'We are still fighting': Candlelight vigil commemorates 1,000 days since Russia invasion of Ukraine

A vigil will be held at the Alberta Legislature Tuesday night marking 1,000 days since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Edmonton welcomed thousands of Ukrainian refugees since the war began in February 2022.

Inna Ivchenko, president of the Ukraine National Youth Federation, told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday that it might be easy for Edmontonians to forget about the war but Ukrianians still think about the wellbeing of their country and families back home.

"The thing is, you're getting used to the war .… Sometimes, for people, it's only a number, (but) behind every number (there is) a story. It's a life. It's a family who lost a dad, who lost a child," Ivchenko said.

"It's a reminder that we are still fighting. We're still (resisting) and we're still here," she added.

Ivchenko said she's grateful for the support Edmontonians have offered but said there needs to be a stronger front for Canadian politicians to stand up against Russia.

"We still need to help," she said while calling for more political and financial aid to Ukraine.

Parliament passed a motion on Tuesday that was brought forward by Edmonton-Strathcona MP Heather McPherson which recognizes Russia's acts in Ukraine as genocidal. The motion also further supports Ukraine's future NATO membership.

The vigil at the Alberta Legislature is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

