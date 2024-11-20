EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • PWHL game to be played at Rogers Place next year

    Toronto's Sarah Nurse shoots just wide of Minnesota goaltender Maddie Rooney's net during second period PWHL playoff hockey action in Toronto, on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Chris Young / The Canadian Press) Toronto's Sarah Nurse shoots just wide of Minnesota goaltender Maddie Rooney's net during second period PWHL playoff hockey action in Toronto, on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Chris Young / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Edmonton will host a Professional Women's Hockey League game in February, the league announced on Wednesday.

    The Toronto Sceptres and Ottawa Charge will face off at Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers, on Feb. 16.

    The game is one of nine PWHL games that will be played across Canada and the U.S. as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour, meant to increase fans' access to women's hockey.

    Tickets will go on presale on Nov. 21 and general sale on Nov. 22.

    The league consists of six teams: Toronto Sceptres, Ottawa Charge, Montréal Victoire, Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?

    Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canada is facing critical issues that need an active, engaged federal government right now; but Prime Minister Trudeau seems to be running out the clock before the next election.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News