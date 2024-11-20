PWHL game to be played at Rogers Place next year

Edmonton will host a Professional Women's Hockey League game in February, the league announced on Wednesday.

The Toronto Sceptres and Ottawa Charge will face off at Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers, on Feb. 16.

The game is one of nine PWHL games that will be played across Canada and the U.S. as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour, meant to increase fans' access to women's hockey.

Tickets will go on presale on Nov. 21 and general sale on Nov. 22.

The league consists of six teams: Toronto Sceptres, Ottawa Charge, Montréal Victoire, Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens.