EDMONTON -- Three-hundred and thirty one.

That's how many transgender people have been killed across the world over the past 12 months.

And on Nov. 20, the International Transgender Day of Remembrance, they were recognized in an Edmonton anti-transgender violence march.

"Today we want to remember our transgender brothers and sisters that have been murdered and those who've attempted suicide because of lack of acceptance in the society and because of lack of respect in the society," Chris Adebayo, who was part of the organizing group in Edmonton, told CTV News Edmonton before marching to the legislature. "We also want to call on the government to treat us as humans because we deserve human rights, we deserve to be respected as transgender folks in this province and across the world."

The province raised the transgender pride flag in Edmonton and Calgary to mark the day.

"It's our responsibility to build a province where all people, no matter how they identify or who they love, can be safe," Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Sharon Aheer said in a written release.

Adebayo wants the government to prioritize transgender and LGBTQ people, change healthcare policies to be more inclusive, and respect GSAs.

NDP MLA Janis Irwin agrees with Adebayo. "Now we've got Bill 207, which attacks the rights of trans folks to healthcare, so we're quite concerned."

The Transgender Day of Remembrance was established 20 years ago.