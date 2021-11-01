'We have demands': 3 Alberta teenagers headed to COP26

EDMONTON -

World leaders have descended on Glasgow, Scotland for the 26th meeting of the Council of Parties to the UN climate convention (COP26) with an immediate call to action on global warming.

More than 120 world leaders have gathered to assess global efforts in a bid to address climate change and youths from around the globe are seeking a place at the table to have their voices heard.

“As youth we are inheriting the world and it’s a huge burden to have this world that is affected by the climate crisis,” Sadie Vipond, a youth climate activist from Calgary, said.

“We’ve already passed the point of a need for action and we just need to keep pushing for it,” Jaeda Cardinal-D’auteuil, an Edmonton representative and climate activist, added.

"We can’t be so scared to take action then we leave it to the next person,” Océanne Kahanyshyn-Fontaine, another Edmonton representative, said.

'I BELONG THERE'

Approximately 35,000 youths in over 50 countries had a hand in writing a manifesto that will be presented to world leaders. Six of those climate activists, three of which are from Alberta, have been selected to travel to Scotland to present it.

“To see youth not as bystander or tokens or puppets but as co-creators of the solutions that the global leaders are going to bring forward,” Terry Godwaldt, the executive director of The Centre for Global Education, said.

“Talking to other kids around the globe I get to know how differently climate change impacts them as well,” Cardinal-D’auteuil added.

“It’s not suggestions on ideas but we have demands that we will be making,” Kahanyshyn-Fontaine noted. “I’m a delegate from Canada but really I’m representing youth from all around the world.”

Some of those demands will include plans for a push to solar and sustainable energy, carbon neutrality as well as concrete change outlined by various governments to meet their climate commitments.

“It would be to represent the youth perspective and make sure that we are heard and it’s not just heard but listened to,” Kahanyshyn-Fontaine said. “So for them to actually take to heart what we are saying and through their actions prove that they are willing to make a difference.”

“It’s hard to share our opinion when we don’t have the right to vote,” Vipond explained. “But, our opinion matters so much in the fight against the climate crisis so this is a huge way youth can share their opinions.”

“I’m excited to be a part of this big conversation,” Cardinal-D’auteuil said. “I belong there and my identity belongs there and I should be heard at discussions about climate and about my future.”

Cardinal-D’auteuil told CTV News Edmonton it’s important to look at climate and the environment from an Indigenous perspective.

“We know how to take care of the environment,” she said. “I feel like there’s a very valuable lesson about not taking more than you can give back.”

“There’s this teaching that says you’re supposed to take care of the planet and you’re supposed to live your life as if you’re taking care of the seven generations that come after you and I feel like even though I wasn’t taken care of I still want to take care of those that are going to come after me.”

'FIGHTING THE CLIMATE CRISIS'

Accountability was front and centre for the advocates, and Cardinal-D’auteuil said “we’ve already passed the point of a need for action.”

“We just need to keep pushing for it.”

Godwaldt said he’s seen so much passion from the future generation of climate activists through this project with Global Education.

“It’s risen these youth to a state of intensity like we’ve never seen,” he said.

“I definitely want Canada to be the one that moves forward in fighting the climate crisis because I want the whole world to be moving towards fighting the climate crisis,” Vipond added.

When asked about Alberta specifically and its dependence on oil and gas, Cardinal-D’auteuil said she doesn’t want the province to get left behind.

“I’m not a person that believes it is impossible for Alberta to transition, I think it could happen and I want it to happen.”

With files from CTV news Edmonton’s Touria Izri