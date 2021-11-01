Alberta emission reduction projects to get $176M in government funding

Edmonton -

The Alberta government is putting $126 million in funding towards 16 projects it says will cut almost seven million tonnes of emissions by 2030.

The provincial funding comes from the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) and is in addition to $50 million in federal funding, for a total of $176 million.

“These investments will help us grow our economy and pave the way to an even brighter future for all Albertans,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

“Technology, not taxes,” he said in describing the projects as practical innovations that protect the environment in tangible and measurable ways,” he said.

Kenney added the province will unveil its hydrogen road map on Friday. The road map is a long-term strategy to grow hydrogen production that draws from input from industry, academia and other stakeholders

All funded projects were deemed to “shovel-ready” and are being undertaken across different industries, including:

Capital Power - converting carbon dioxide emissions into carbon nanotubes.

Canadian Pacific - three diesel locomotives retrofitted to operate on hydrogen.

Calgary Aggregate Recycling - building Canada’s first soil reuse facility.

TIER funding is supported by large industry that pay into a fund when they fail to meet emissions targets.

TRUDEAU: CAP ON OIL EMISSIONS

Earlier Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke from there, and called for global action in the fight against climate change and a formal commitment to a cap on emissions produced by Canada's oil and gas sector.

Such a cap had been promised in the Liberals' recent election platform, with plans to force emissions down until they hit net zero in 2050. A lack of regulations for the sector has long been a sore spot between environmental groups and Ottawa.

"We'll cap oil and gas sector emissions today and ensure they decrease tomorrow at a pace and scale needed to reach net zero by 2050," Trudeau told the leaders.

"That's no small task for a major oil and gas producing country. It's a big step that's absolutely necessary."

The premier said announcements like Monday’s show Alberta is already working to reduce emissions.

“We can all give speeches about this stuff, but what matters is action,” said Kenney.

“We’d like to work with the feds on concrete things … let’s actually invest in the technology.”

In July, Canada formally submitted its new target, which aims to have 40 to 45 per cent fewer emissions than in 2005 by 2030, to the UN. The previous target was a 30 per cent reduction in emissions from 2005 by 2030.

The prime minister said Sunday that while there is always a lot of attention on the setting of targets, not enough attention goes to meeting them. He said Canada is now focused on implementing the policies needed to meet its existing targets

With files from the Canadian Press