EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'We're a community': Way of the Cross walk brings together hundreds for reflection on Good Friday

    The 43rd annual Way of the Cross walk brough a few hundred people together downtown for Good Friday on March 30, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) The 43rd annual Way of the Cross walk brough a few hundred people together downtown for Good Friday on March 30, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

    A few hundred people marched through Edmonton's downtown on Good Friday.

    The 44th annual Outdoor Way of the Cross marked the suffering and death of Jesus Christ while raising awareness for Edmonton's most vulnerable citizens.

    "The idea of the way of the cross is to take the gospel, the good news of God, out into the streets of the city where people really struggle, where people really hurt," said Jim Gurnett of the Edmonton Coalition on Housing and Homelessness.

    "So it's very important to do this, not inside the walls of the quiet of the church, but out where people live."

    Followers sang while they walked behind a cross bearer on a 1.5-kilometre loop from the Hope Mission.

    At eight stops along the way, community leaders shared reflections on top-of-mind issues like war, housing, poverty and the environment.

    The event was open to people of all religions, and Gurnett said the high turnout shows just how many people care and want to help.

    "The struggles of many people in the world matter to the rest of us," he said. "We all live together, we're a community, we're connected to each other … and coming out onto the streets gives us a chance to say we want to be part of building a better world."

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News