EDMONTON -- An Edmonton stand-up comedian who has toured the world including on cruise ships and in Las Vegas will spend his New Year's Eve performing for a virtual audience.

Lars Callieou’s 2020 New Years Eve Extravaganza virtual show is tagged "Kicking 2020 Out the Door."

Callieou explains that despite all the negative news during the previous months, it’s important to have a good laugh.

“We’re happy to send 2020 off, to have it in the rear-view mirror," he said.

“It’s the biggest night of the year for the entertainment industry and we just wanted to do something because we don’t want a night off. That’s the night we look forward to the most.”

COVID-19 has made it difficult for artists to entertain large crowds this year, however Callieou is grateful for the creative partnerships that have enabled this show to take place.

He’ll be interacting with living room party-goers from a small studio.

“Virtual comedy is not ideal,” he laughs.

"But they’ve set it up here to be as interactive as possible. If we’re talking to someone in the audience they put us sideby side side so we’re spotlighted. It’s as high tech of setup as you can get."

In a year that prevented Lars from touring, he found creative ways to showcase his unique brand of comedy to Edmontonians.

He performed a fire pit comedy tour, bringing physically-distanced laughs to 160 backyards.

“It’s been surreal. It almost feels like you’re in a dream where somebody says you can’t do the one thing you love anymore and then I just kept finding ways to do it.” says Callieou.

“I just love performing. Most of the time people give me credit for bringing laughter to people but truthfully it was just because I love my job.”

His New Year's Eve show starts at 7:30 p.m. and features live comedy and games with musical guest Jimmy Whiffen. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at extralars.com