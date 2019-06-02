A treasure hunt in Edmonton ended in less than 24 hours when a Sherwood Park family found the prize Saturday evening.

GoldHunt, the competition organizer, said the hidden ticket for $100,000 in gold and silver was found at 8:52 p.m. by Bryon and Jody Duff, and their children, 18-year-old Brylee and 16-year-old Logan.

"We are a game-playing family," Bryon Duff said in a statement. "My son and I like to look at logic games on YouTube. We really like doing puzzles and are big into geocaching."

The Duffs' strategy was to decipher the clues purchased from GoldHunt at home, then head into the city.

It ended up being a very successful strategy.

"We didn't do it with the belief that we would find the treasure," Bryon said. "We thought it was a good fit because of all the stuff we do regularly."

The hunt started at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, when maps and clues could be purchased from the GoldHunt website. GoldHunt stopped selling maps to the Edmonton treasure when it was found.

The competition is still running in Calgary and Vancouver.

“Edmonton has proved its wit,” GoldHunt told the other cities. “Now it’s your turn.”

The location of the prize in Edmonton is not being revealed until the gold in the other cities has been found.

