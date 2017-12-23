Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Weather to blame for 17-vehicle pileup near Fox Creek: RCMP
RCMP said at least 17 vehicles are involved in a collision near Fox Creek on Saturday, December 23, 2017. Twitter.
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 4:58PM MST
Mounties across Alberta have responded to multiple collisions on main highways, including a massive pileup near Whitecourt.
RCMP are on scene at a 17-vehicle pileup on Highway 43 near Fox Creek. Police confirmed there’s at least one serious injury.
Traffic is down to one lane, and traffic is moving “extremely” slowly, RCMP said.
Cpl. Laurel Scott told CTV News driving conditions on Highway 2 near Bowden are “terrible.”
RCMP is asking motorists to slow down and avoid driving at all, if possible.