Mounties across Alberta have responded to multiple collisions on main highways, including a massive pileup near Whitecourt.

RCMP are on scene at a 17-vehicle pileup on Highway 43 near Fox Creek. Police confirmed there’s at least one serious injury.

Traffic is down to one lane, and traffic is moving “extremely” slowly, RCMP said.

Cpl. Laurel Scott told CTV News driving conditions on Highway 2 near Bowden are “terrible.”

RCMP is asking motorists to slow down and avoid driving at all, if possible.