    • Weather warnings downgraded to watches in central Alberta

    A number of weather warnings were issued in central Alberta Wednesday night.

    Several areas in the region, including Lacombe and Ponoka, were under a tornado warning for about an hour around 7 p.m.

    No tornadoes were reported.

    Around 8:15 p.m., parts of central Alberta were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning.

    All thunderstorm and tornado warnings were downgraded to watches after 9 p.m., according to Environment Canada.