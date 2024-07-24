Weather warnings downgraded to watches in central Alberta

A number of weather warnings were issued in central Alberta Wednesday night.

Several areas in the region, including Lacombe and Ponoka, were under a tornado warning for about an hour around 7 p.m.

No tornadoes were reported.

Around 8:15 p.m., parts of central Alberta were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning.

All thunderstorm and tornado warnings were downgraded to watches after 9 p.m., according to Environment Canada.