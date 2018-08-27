The Edmonton Humane Society has charged a Sherwood Park man after he allegedly abandoned hundreds of animals in his West Edmonton Mall pet store earlier this year.

EHS seized more than 500 small mammals, reptiles, fish, amphibians and fish at the now-closed My Pet February 27.

“This was one of the largest seizures our Animal Protection Officers have conducted,” Dan Fryer, EHS’s director of animal health, said in a press release.

Michaw Menan Tom is facing one count of abandoning animals under the Animal Protection Act. Penalties could include a $20,000 fine or a lifetime ban from owning a pet.

Most of the animals were adopted in March, EHS said.