The pedestrian bridge to West Edmonton Mall over 170 Street will be rebuilt as part of a project to fill sidewalks and paths around the city.

There about 100 kilometres of missing links in Edmonton—14 of which were mapped by Paths for People's crowdsourcing.

"A lot of that missing links that the city added, they’re very short little pieces, but they added up to a whole bunch of kilometres," Paths for People's Marcel Huculak told CTV News Edmonton.

Committee recommended the City of Edmonton to spend $10 million, which Huculak said would cover approximately 20 kilometres.

"For the literally billions that we spend on roadways, we should be allocation some small percentage of that to make sure that people can actually walk," Ward 4 Councillor Aaron Paquette said.

The mall's pedestrian bridge, demolished in 2018, is a high priority for the city.

Ward 1 Councillor Andrew Knack said the bridge would have to be built before West LRT construction begins—by the end of 2020.

A decision on whether more sidewalks will get built will come in the fall.