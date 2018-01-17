

CTV Edmonton





One person is in hospital as police search for the shooter responsible.

Police say they responded to a weapons complaint, around 8:00 p.m., near 109 Avenue and 155 Street.

It appears that a man was shot while standing outside of a vehicle in the High Park neighbourhood. He was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooter fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

More to come...