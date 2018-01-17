One person is in hospital as police search for the shooter responsible. 
 
Police say they responded to a weapons complaint, around 8:00 p.m., near 109 Avenue and 155 Street.
 
It appears that a man was shot while standing outside of a vehicle in the High Park neighbourhood. He was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 
 
Police say the shooter fled the scene. No arrests have been made. 
 
More to come...