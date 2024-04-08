EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • WestJet adding daily, non-stop flights to Ottawa and Montreal later this year

    westjet

    WestJet will expand its flight schedule by adding year-round, direct flights from Edmonton to Ottawa and Montreal later this year.

    Beginning April 29, WestJet will add the following flights to their daily schedule:

    • Edmonton to Ottawa: departing 8:45 a.m. and arriving 2:39 p.m. local time;
    • Ottawa to Edmonton: departing 3:25 p.m. and arriving 5:48 p.m. local time;

    On June 3, the following daily, non-stop flights will also be in service:

    • Edmonton to Montreal, departing 10:50 a.m. and arriving 4:51 p.m. local time;
    • Montreal to Edmonton, departing 5:55 p.m. and arriving 8:42 p.m. local time;

    Flights to and from Ottawa will begin their daily services on June 3.

    WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech plans to speak with Edmonton’s business community to speak further about the investment on April 22.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    • Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know

      A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.

    • When the eclipse will peak in your community

      The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News