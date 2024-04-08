WestJet adding daily, non-stop flights to Ottawa and Montreal later this year

WestJet will expand its flight schedule by adding year-round, direct flights from Edmonton to Ottawa and Montreal later this year.

Beginning April 29, WestJet will add the following flights to their daily schedule:

Edmonton to Ottawa: departing 8:45 a.m. and arriving 2:39 p.m. local time;

Ottawa to Edmonton: departing 3:25 p.m. and arriving 5:48 p.m. local time;

On June 3, the following daily, non-stop flights will also be in service:

Edmonton to Montreal, departing 10:50 a.m. and arriving 4:51 p.m. local time;

Montreal to Edmonton, departing 5:55 p.m. and arriving 8:42 p.m. local time;

Flights to and from Ottawa will begin their daily services on June 3.

WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech plans to speak with Edmonton’s business community to speak further about the investment on April 22.