Wetaskiwin County woman dead; man charged with 1st-degree murder

A man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of a Wetaskiwin County woman.

Corey Anderson, 44, was charged on Friday in the Nov. 25 death of 44-year-old Janet Magnuson in Breton.

RCMP confirmed the two knew each other but would not describe their relationship. An online obituary described Anderson as Magnuson's husband.

Anderson was scheduled to appear in court in Drayton Valley on Tuesday.

Breton is about 110 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.