What a weekend! Here's what's happening in Edmonton before the end of summer
There are plenty of fun happenings in Edmonton this weekend. It's time to savour that last little bit of the summer season before the leaves really start coming down.
Here are some of the events for happening in Edmonton this weekend:
POP CULTURE AND SPORTS
Mosquers Film Festival
The Mosquers Film Festival is a celebration of diverse Muslims and their experiences through film.
The film festival boasts a lineup of short stories filmed by Muslim filmmakers from around the world that started out as a local competition that grew into a worldwide phenomenon.
This year the event is hosted by Lebanese-Canadian comedian Malik Elassal and featuring special guests Nameharis, a musician, and Muna Abdulahi, an award-winning spoken word poet. For more information or to buy tickets, click the link.
When: Sept. 21
Where: The Winspear Centre, 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square NW (Corner of 99 Street &, 102 Ave. NW)
Admission: $35 for general admission, $30 for students
Edmonton Comics and Entertainment Expo
A bunch of Spider-people posing for the camera at the Edmonton Comics and Entertainment Expo in an undated photo. (Source: Edmonton Comics and Entertainment Expo)Fans of sci-fi and fantasy, unite! The Edmonton Comics and Entertainment Expo is happening all weekend long with special guests appearances, vendors, cosplayers and activities for all.
This year, the pop culture expo is fully licensed so guests over 18 can enjoy an adult beverage while exploring the halls for the perfect piece of memorabilia. Tickets are still available for purchase.
When: Sept. 20 - 22
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre, 7515 118 Ave. NW
Admission: $34 - $54, depending on the day
Chainsaw Carving Championships
Rig Hand Distillery presents the 2nd annual Western Canadian Chainsaw Carving Championships this weekend.
On Saturday, competitors are pitted against each other to carve the best sculpture using chainsaws in 10 hours. Sunday's competition is a 90-minute carving contest where the pieces are auctioned off. An awards and a silent auction will be held after the competitions.
For more information, visit the Rig Hand Distillery website.
When: Sept. 18 to 22
Where: 50158 Range Rd. 244A, Leduc County, Alta.
Admission: $34 - $54, depending on the day
Oilers Fan Day
Hunter and a family pose for a picture during Oilers Fan Day in an undated photo. (Courtesy: Oilers Entertainment Group)The Oilers Entertainment Group will be hosting an open practice, exclusive locker room sale and plenty of family friendly fun to commemorate the start of the Oilers' hockey season.
Fans can expect the Oilers Locker Room Sale where they can buy game-used equipment and limited-edition Oilers merchandise, an autograph session with Oilers alumni, bouncy castles, face painting sessions, photo booths, a spin-to-win wheel, a mini ball hockey arena and a stick-handling course.
For more information on Oilers Fan Day, click the link.
When: Sept. 22, doors open at 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Rogers Place, 10220 104 Ave. NW
Admission: Free
CULTURE AND HISTORY
Oktoberfest in the Ice District
Guests celebrating Oktoberfest at Ice District in 2023 in an undated, supplied photo. (Source: Oilers Entertainment Group)While it's not the last weekend to catch Oktoberfest at Ice District, the second-to-last weekend is just as good of an excuse to enjoy the Bavarian-themed wonderland.
Oktoberfest boasts a 30,000 square foot beer hall tent, complete with live music, German delicacies, local vendors, family-friendly activities, games and, of course, beer. Tickets are available through the link.
When: Sept. 12 - 28
Where: Fan Park at the Ice District, 10104 104 Ave. NW
Admission: $30 before fees and taxes
Harvest Festival in St. Albert
Experience St. Albert's rich history with tours of historic homes and grain elevators as part of the Alberta Culture Days celebrations.
Guests can enjoy the petting zoo, face painting, heritage games, live entertainment and hands-on workshops including needle felted pumpkin class and Métis beading. More information available through the link.
When: Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: St. Albert’s Historic River Lots & Grain Elevators
Admission: Free
Gateway to the Stars
Take a night off and have a look at the starry sky. That's exactly what Gateway to the Stars is here for.
This introductory stargazing program held at Elk Island National Park lets participants use star charts to find constellations in the sky at night. Gateway to the Stars is done around a campfire without telescopes. To book a spot or need information on the event, visit their website.
When: Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 13 - Oct. 19
Where: Elk Island National Park, 54401 Range Rd. 203, Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.
Admission: $9 for adults, $7.75 for seniors, free for youths
CONCERTS AND MUSIC
Sam Hunt Locked Up Tour
Sam Hunt performs at the EA Sports Bowl at Club Nomadic on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Peter Barreras/Invision/AP)Country superstar Sam Hunt is coming to Rogers Place for his Locked Up Tour.
Hunt will entertain audiences with his hit songs including Body Like A Back Road, House Party and Outskirts. Tickets for the concert are still available online.
When: Sept. 21
Where: Rogers Place, 10220 104 Ave. NW
Admission: $49 - $389
Musical Mornings
Join Ms. Kate for a morning filled with music and melodies at Churchill Square.
Kids can enjoy the sounds of instruments filling the air with songs and laughter with familiar songs. Kids can also meet professional musicians and get themselves acquainted with their instruments.
This concert is aimed for children five and under. Tickets are available online, and be sure to bring a blanket or a pillow for floor seating.
When: Sept. 22 at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Where: Winspear Centre, 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square NW
Admission: $10 for adults, $18 for kids
GHOSTS AND FESTIVALS
Paranormal Tours
Ghost hunting equipment can be seen in an undated supplied photo of what guests can expect at the Paranormal Tour hosted by Fort Edmonton Park. (Source: Fort Edmonton Park)After participating in this tour, you can run and tell your friends that you ain't afraid of no ghosts.
A guided, three-hour paranormal tour set in Fort Edmonton Park will get the blood pumping as you set forth looking for the unexpected, conducting your own paranormal investigations.
Guests will be provided with the tools for ghost hunting as they learn more about the haunts that occur in Edmonton after dark. Refer to the website for any advisories related to the event or to buy tickets. Not recommended for those under 14.
When: Sept. 18 - Nov. 27
Where: Fort Edmonton Park, 7000 143 St NW
Admission: $67, tickets are limited
Fall-o-Ween Festival
Prairie Gardens is hosting a Fall-o-Ween Festival with plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Hayrides, corn mazes, scarecrow making, potato digging, cabbage patch visits are all part of the fun at Fall-o-Ween. Train rides, veggie picking tour, tire tossing, moss art animals and a haunted house are things you can expect at Prairie Gardens during the festival. Tickets can be purchased online.
When: Sept. 21 to 29
Where: Prairie Gardens, 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord
Admission: $17 - $26 only when buying online for weekends
Callingwood Fall Carnival
Enjoy all the fair favourites at the Callingwood Fall Carnival including delicious foods, circus performers, magic shows, authentic lion dancing and more.
For the kids, there's also a petting zoo, a bouncy castle, stilt walkers and hula hoop workshops to enjoy.
When: Sept. 21 from noon to 4 p.m.
Where: The Marketplace at Callingwood, 6655 178 St NW
Admission: Free
