What to do in Edmonton this weekend: Go outdoors, for starters

You could grab a rake and get ahead of the falling leaves, maybe clean out the gutters, perhaps hit your nearest large hardware retailer to see if they've dared to roll out a selection of shovels.

OR!

Consider Edmonton's weekend forecast: sunny – and importantly, without snow.

That means:

Go outside

If Saturday's, Sunday's and Monday's weather is anything like Friday's – and so far, the forecast calls for sunny daytime skies and highs in the mid-teens – both days will be prime time to spend outdoors. You'll have all of January and February (and, who am I kidding, November, December, March and the start of April) to binge-watch re-runs of The Office (once again).

Picnic: Last time I cruised my backyard waving raw meat – just yesterday, honest – hordes of hornets failed to appear, so: eat outside. With family, friends or solo, doesn't matter.

There are several places across the city to whip a tablecloth over a picnic table. The obvious places are city parks such as Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Rundle, Government House, Hermitage, Emily Murphy, Borden, Dawson, Gold Bar, Victoria, Kinsmen … the list goes on.

Plus many of these sites have at least one large sites one can reserve for a larger group.

It doesn't have to be at a big park, though, even though those have sites, tables and garbage bins for that purpose. One of my favourite spots is Monsignor WIlliam Irwin Park, which – the last time I recall buying a bucket of cluck to eat outside – had one or two tables. Same goes for several (if not most) parks/playgrounds adjacent to schools.

Bicycle: You can be as adventurous or conservative as you want when it comes to riding a bike on one of the 160 kilometres of shared use trails in the city.

Some day before I turn 100, I'd like to do the complete river valley from corner (northeast) to corner (southwest).

Thing is, there are paths all over the map. I'd fancy a pedal down the relatively new path on the east side of 91 Street south of Argyll/Mill Creek Ravine Park alongside Mill Woods, or a jaunt close to the North Saskatchewan River in Gold Bar/Capilano and across the pedestrian bridge to Rundle Park, for examples.

Walk: Whether you're picnicking, cycling or walking this weekend, you'll undoubtedly notice leaves on several trees changing colour to autumn hues. As long as the wind doesn't leave too many trees bare, that's one of several reasons to walk a path or a neighbourhood sidewalk — that and exercise.

Open Cockpit Day

An opportunity to sit in more than a dozen cockpits of historic aircraft at what the Alberta Aviation Museum calls its biggest event of the year.

When: Sept. 28

Where: Alberta Aviation Museum

Admission: $20 adult, $17 senior, $15.50 youth 13-17, $14.50 children 6-12, $10 military individual, free children 5 and under

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Also commonly known as Orange Shirt Day, the national holiday on Monday, Sept. 30, is held to recognize the impact and the atrocities as a result of the Canadian Indian residential school system.

In Edmonton, the city is staging a panel discussion at MacEwan University's Paul Byrne Hall dedicated to honouring Indigenous people and their experiences (9-10:30 a.m.) as well as the fourth annual Orange Shirt Day Run and Walk at Kinsmen Park (1 p.m.).

The Alberta Aviation Museum is hosting the Every Child Matters traditional feast and round dance, open to all. Pipe ceremony 3-4:30 p.m., potluck dinner 4:30-6 p.m., Indigenous marketplace 6-11 p.m.

St. Albert is staging its event to honour the survivors and families of the residential school system at Mission Park, 12-4 p.m., with guest speakers, knowledge keepers, performers, artisans, exhibits, food vendors and an Honour Walk. The free event is open to all.

iHuman Art Walk

This annual event showcases art created by at-risk youth. It provides them an opportunity to exhibit and sell their artwork.

When: Sept. 27, 5-8 p.m.; Sept. 28, 2-5 p.m.

Where: iHuman building parking lot, 9635 102A Ave.

Admission: Free

Harvest Festival

The Old Strathcona Farmers' Market is staging this indoor/outdoor event for the first time on Saturday and Sunday. The festival is slated to feature more than 150 vendors offering locally grown produce, and artisanal and baked goods; live music and guest speakers; food trucks; and live mural painting. A classic car show is scheduled for Saturday, family-friendly street performers, a magic show and a dancing robot on Sunday.

When: Sept. 28, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sept. 29, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: iHuman building parking lot, 9635 102A Ave.

Admission: Free

Donate to the Edmonton Food Drive

Not an outing but a major event on Edmonton's Food Bank calendar.

On Saturday, volunteers will go door-to-door to pick up donations of non-perishable food such as beans minus pork, canned fish, baby formula, soup and canned fruit and vegetables. (Complete list of what's being sought.)

Homes in select neighbourhoods will have received a specially printed bag this week for the purpose.

Leave it in a visible spot on your doorstep by 10 a.m. Pick-up is expected to be complete by 1 p.m. Volunteers will not ring doorbells, knock on doors or ask for cash donations.

One can also donate online.

When: Sept. 28

Where: Your place

Admission: Food in a bag (but not tacos in a bag. See above.)

Prairie Harvest Moon

A downtown celebration Saturday of contemporary and traditional music by Chinese and Chinese-Canadian composers and musicians. It will include a demonstration of a rare Chinese harp called a konghou and a pre-show dance and tai chi performance.

When: Sept. 28, 2-4 p.m.

Where: City Hall, Sir Winston Churchill Square

Admission: Free

Oilers

Edmonton's major-league hockey team is preparing for the upcoming National Hockey League season not only by practising and being run through drills by coaches but also by playing exhibition games that don't count toward the standings.

Coaches need to evaluate who might be best suited to join the team or play with certain players, in certain situations, on and on.

These so-called pre-season games usually cost less than the regular-season ones, too, so if you have a hankering to see our blue-and-orange-clad heroes in action and want to save a buck or two, they play the Seattle Kraken on Saturday and the Vancouver Canucks on holiday Monday.

When: Sept. 28, Sept. 30

Where: Rogers Place

Admission: Varies

Deadmonton

Halloween-branded boo-tiques have been open since Easter, I swear, and retail stores have gone full pumpkin by now, so it should come as no surprise haunted houses/sites are starting operation.

Deadmonton opens Friday night and will get into the spirit of things Saturday night, too (6:30-10 p.m. both days).

All ages welcome but recommended for 12-plus. Check out their calendar.

When: Sept. 27, 28

Where: Old Edmonton Sun printing plant, 9300 47 St.

Admission: Online: $42.99-$47.99 Walkup: $47.99-$52.99