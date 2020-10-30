EDMONTON -- COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Alberta but the province’s top doctor says it’s still safe to celebrate Halloween.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said trick-or-treating can be done safely but advised against large gatherings.

“This is not the year to have a large costume party with many people gathered indoors eating and drinking together,” Hinshaw said on Oct. 20.

Alberta reported 477 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 29. There were 130 Albertans in hospital, a pandemic high, including 18 in intensive care.

Edmonton and Calgary have the majority of cases and are under mandatory restrictions on social gatherings to help curb the spread.

Anyone who is feeling ill should skip the festivities, even if their symptoms are mild.

Here are some ways to celebrate Halloween this year:

TRICK-OR-TREATING

Hinshaw said trick-or-treating is safe because it is an outdoor activity but recommends that families head out in small groups and stay within their cohorts.

People should wash and sanitize their hands often, avoid touching doorbells or railings and choose a costume that has room for a non-medical mask.

Households that decide to hand out candy are asked to wear non-medical masks and to maintain physical distance from trick-or-treaters by using tongs, making candy bags and leaving them on a table or blanket or by building a touchless delivery method like a candy slide.

All candy packages should be disinfected before enjoying any treats.

HALLOWEEN EVENTS:

Deadmonton

Deadmonton is back for 2020 with two new haunted houses. The annual horror-filled Edmonton favourite is open every weekend until Friday, Nov. 13.

COVID-19 protocols include online ticket sales instead of walk-ups, longer gaps between groups entering the haunted house and face masks for guests and performers.

Spruce Ridge Scare

An annual amateur haunted house in Spruce Grove is giving people a good scare for a great cause.

Spruce Ridge Scare is built by a local family and volunteers, who devote around 600 hours to build the project.

Admission is $5 or a donation to the Parkland Food Bank. They hope to collect 800 pounds of food this year.

Masks and hand sanitizer are available and the lineup is spaced out to allow for physical distancing.

Pumpkin Patch Parade

Kids in Sherwood Park can show off their costumes and get some Halloween treats in the first ever Pumpkin Patch parade.

The afternoon event is meant to be a safe community event, keeping the spirit of the spooky season while also ensuring COVID-19 precautions are maintained.

The parade runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

HALLOWEEN MOVIE NIGHT

If you’d rather get your scare at home, a movie night might be the perfect way to celebrate Halloween.

Guy Lavallee, the Movie Guy, recommends The Autopsy of Jane Doe, The Mortuary Collection and Host, a film created entirely during the pandemic.

Or revisit one of your favourite Halloween classics to scare up some Halloween spirit.