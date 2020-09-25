EDMONTON -- In case 2020 hasn't been scary enough, an annual Halloween event is back with two new haunted houses.

Deadmonton returns Friday night.

Each ticket to the horror-filled Edmonton favourite includes two haunted experiences: Area 51 indoors and Dusk in the cemetery outdoors.

New COVID-19 protocols include online ticket sales instead of walk-ups, longer gaps between groups entering the haunted house and face masks for guests and performers.

Performer Rupert Appleyard said the masks mean he can't rely as much on his words and has to use a more physical style of acting.

But he said the guest experience won't be impacted.

"I've performed at scare mazes and haunts all over the world, and this one's been phenomenal, in fact, I have to admit, I didn't expect such an amazing haunt here where I live," he told CTV News Edmonton. "It's like a Hollywood set I get to play on every night."

Deadmonton is open every weekend until Friday, Nov. 13 and all week leading up to Halloween.