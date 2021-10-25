Whitemud Drive open again after police investigation

EDMONTON -

A portion of Whitemud Drive was closed early Monday morning after a suspicious package was found inside a vehicle.

The closure of both directions of traffic from 143 Street to 53 Avenue included Quesnell Bridge.

Police only began letting traffic back through the area at 7 a.m.

They say the package was found during a traffic stop.

The car at the centre of the investigation was stopped west of Quesnell Bridge in the westbound lane.

A bomb disposal team was at the scene before 6 a.m.

This is a developing news story. More to come…