Whitemud Drive open again after police investigation
EDMONTON -
A portion of Whitemud Drive was closed early Monday morning after a suspicious package was found inside a vehicle.
The closure of both directions of traffic from 143 Street to 53 Avenue included Quesnell Bridge.
Police only began letting traffic back through the area at 7 a.m.
They say the package was found during a traffic stop.
The car at the centre of the investigation was stopped west of Quesnell Bridge in the westbound lane.
A bomb disposal team was at the scene before 6 a.m.
This is a developing news story. More to come…
