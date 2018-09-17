A mobile alert was sent out Sunday night to warn the public in Alberta and Saskatchewan about an inter provincial Amber Alert, but not everyone received the message.

Alberta RCMP issued the alert at 10:21 p.m. after a six-year-old girl went missing in North Battleford, Saskatchewan around 5 p.m. The girl, who was sitting in the backseat of an idling SUV at a strip mall while one of her parents was inside, was found at 6:25 a.m. Monday in a remote area two kilometres away from where she was abducted.

CTV Edmonton asked readers on Facebook and Twitter if they received the alert, and the majority said they did.

Did you see the #AmberAlert notification on your phone last night? Send us a DM or reply to this tweet. #yeg pic.twitter.com/6ZXam3pdWZ — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) September 17, 2018

Didn't get the alert? Here's why

The Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association said subscribers needed to be connected to an LTE network to receive the Amber Alert. The type of handset and software are also factors.

Tim Trytten, the Alberta Emergency Alert team lead, said there’s no way to know exactly how many people received the notification. But Trytten believes they were successful in reaching as many people as possible on all platforms, including television, radio and social media.

If you did not receive the mobile Amber Alert, you can ensure your cellphone is wireless public alerting capable here.

With files from Dan Grummett