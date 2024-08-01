Wild weather: Typhoon in the Philippines, heat wave during Paris 2024 and heavy rain in Vermont

Here's a look at some of the big weather stories from around the world this past week.

Typhoon Gaemi left a path of destruction through the Philippines, sunk a ship off Taiwan and killed dozens of people this past week.

In China, heavy rain has damaged close to a thousand homes and almost 1,500 road collapses have been reported. More than 10,000 people have been forced to evacuate, including thousands of people living near a breached dam. Parts of the Hunan province received roughly 65 centimetres of rain (25 inches) in a 24-hour period.

In France, Paris 2024 started with pouring rain. But, most of France is now in the midst of a heatwave. Temperatures in Paris and surrounding areas are hitting the mid to upper 30s. That's obviously a concern for athletes, but also for visitors and locals who are trying to find ways to stay cool in a part of the world where air conditioning isn't all that common. The heat also helped fuel some severe thunderstorms near Paris Tuesday.

Heavy rain in Vermont caved in roads and forced some homes off their foundations. Crews were called out to about two-dozen rescues due to flooding. This comes less than a month after the area was hit by severe flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. Parts of Northern Vermont got about 15-20 centimetres (6-8 inches) of rain.