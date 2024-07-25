EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Wildfire evacuation order lifted for northern Alberta community

    The Kettle River Fire (LWF136), one of five fires in the Semo-Complex fire, can been seen from the air on July 18, 2024. (Photo: Alberta Wildfire) The Kettle River Fire (LWF136), one of five fires in the Semo-Complex fire, can been seen from the air on July 18, 2024. (Photo: Alberta Wildfire)
    Share

    A wildfire evacuation order for Chipewyan Prairie First Nation (CPFN) in northern Alberta was lifted on Thursday.

    CPFN says buses will leave Fort McMurray and Lac La Biche on Friday morning to take evacuees without transport back to the community.

    The evacuation order was issued on July 17 because of wildfire LWF-136, one of the fires in the Kettle River Complex.

    An evacuation alert was also lifted for the hamlet of Janvier, located more than 400 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

    The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo says LWF-136 is still classified as out-of-control, but a fireguard has been completed around the perimeter of the fire.

    A fire ban remains in place.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News