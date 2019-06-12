Evacuees can begin to reunite with their pets this weekend after the evacuation order for Wabasca-Demarais and Bigstone Cree Nation was lifted Wednesday morning.

The Alberta Animal Disaster Response will contact the evacuees whose pets have been identified.

Pickups will be at the Marian Wolitiski Arena in Wabasca on Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Unclaimed animals will not be there, the Alberta Animal Disaster Response said.

Approximately 3,500 people are returning to their communities after being evacuated on May 29.