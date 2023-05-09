Wildfire payments available to evacuees gone for 7 days total, not consecutive, Alberta clarifies

The emergency financial support for wildfire evacuees will be available to people forced out of their homes for a total of seven days, not seven consecutive days, the province clarified Tuesday.

The one-time payments of $1,250 to adults and $500 to children began on Tuesday.

On Monday when the cash was announced, the province said the payments would go to Albertans forced out of their communities for seven consecutive days.

The government corrected itself Tuesday morning.

"Evacuees do not have to have been out of their homes for 7 consecutive days," Colin Aitchison, acting director of government communications for the officer of the premier, wrote to CTV News Edmonton in an email. "It is 7 days in total. If residents were evacuated, returned to their homes, and then were re-evacuated, they are eligible if it’s a cumulative total of 7 days."

The province's announcement caused frustration and confusion among evacuees.

Dlaine Germyn and her family were ordered to leave Evansburg twice. They were gone for three days and returned home for two days before they were forced to leave again.

"We've spent a lot of money on hotels," Germyn told CTV News Edmonton Tuesday morning, before the province corrected itself.

"It's been a really chaotic experience and I just want to go home."

Germyn said they have spent between $1,500 and $2,000 between hotels and essential supplies.

Eligible Albertans can apply for the payments online.