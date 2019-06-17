Wildfire sparks evacuation order for Indian Cabins
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 11:13AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2019 1:25PM MDT
A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for residents of Indian Cabins and surrounding area.
The alert came just before 11 a.m. Monday due to a wildfire threatening the area in Mackenzie County.
Residents are urged to evacuate the area by taking Highway 35 north to the Northwest Territories.
Evacuees are asked to contact Mackenzie County to register at 780-927-3718.
Indian Cabins is approximately 913 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, and is the provinces northernmost community.