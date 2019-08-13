Multiple windows have been smashed at Crestwood School after at least five separate incidents of vandalism since June, according to police.

At least 20 windows on the outside of the school were broken and since boarded up as of Tuesday afternoon.

"The district will be attending to all damage at once to ensure all windows are repaired for the start of the school year," an Edmonton Public Schools spokesperson said in a release.

Police continue to investigate the incidents.

Crestwood students are scheduled to return to class on September 3.