Winterscapes photo contest accepting nominations for 2023

An annual photo competition celebrating the best winter yards in Edmonton is accepting submissions.

The City of Edmonton's Winterscapes photo contest rewards homeowners who take advantage of the frosty season by decorating their yards and outdoor spaces.

"Use your imagination by using snow, ice, lights, ornaments and winter-themed scenery in your front yard or in a public space," the city says.

To nominate your front porch, school yard or community hall visit the city's website.

Each nominee will receive a snowman-building kit, the city says, while supplies last. There are also weekly prizes and finalist packages awarded by judge panellists.

Here are some previous winterscapes Edmontonians created.